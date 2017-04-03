Memories come flooding back for Trippier

Kieran Trippier admitted that the memories came flooding back to him on his nostalgic return to Turf Moor with Spurs.

The 26-year-old, who moved to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2015, spent four years with the Clarets after being signed from Manchester City by former boss Eddie Howe.

The full back, twice nominated in the PFA Championship team of the year during his time with the club, was voted player of the year in his first season and helped Burnley climb to the Premier League for the first time under Sean Dyche as they finished runners up to Leicester City.

“I enjoyed my time here, we got promoted, so it was a strange feeling being back,” he said. “It was nice seeing the lads I used to play with and the manager and the staff, it was good to catch up with them, it felt strange in a way but it was good.

“I remember throwing the manager about when we got promoted, and the biggest one when I was here was beating Blackburn, which is a big derby, so there are a lot memories here.”

Trippier was recalled to Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI at the weekend, making only his second start in the top flight this term, and he accepts that it felt quite unorthodox setting up in the away dressing room.

“It was quite strange being with the away team,” he said. “The fans gave me a good reception, they always stuck by me when I was here.

“I got the nod today and it was normal business, try and get the points and put on a performance and as a group obviously.

“It’s not an easy place to come to, I’ve realised that today for the first time, I see why Burnley got a lot of points at home now. They’re a difficult team to play against.”

Defeat to Spurs, allied with Hull City’s triumph over West Ham, now means that the gap from the bottom three stands at just five points with eight games remaining, although the Clarets hold a superior goal difference.have

And Trippier feels that the Clarets have the quality and character to avoid the drop. He said: “Of course, especially with the manager they’ve got and the players here and the strength in depth now.

“I remember what it was like being down there, but this time around there’s a bigger squad and good quality to stay in the division, definitely.

“Since I’ve left they cruised through the Championship and got promoted and you see the money Burnley are spending now and the players they’ve signed, the likes of Westwood and Brady are quality players.”

The one-time England Under 21 international says that he’ll always be appreciative of the platform the club gave him to catapult his career and as a result he’ll always have a strong affinity with them.

“I’m still in touch with the boys, I’m in a WhatsApp group with them and they still give me a bit of stick,” he said.

“They gave me a bit at the start of the second half when I was clapping the fans, it’s all a bit of banter and I’ll always keep in contact with the lads here and the manager and the staff because they did a lot for me, on and off the field.

“I always look for the results and check the starting XI and see who’s playing and who’s on the bench.

“I’ll always look out for Burnley because they were a stepping stone in my career and they let me play my football here. I played a lot of games for the club and I had a great time here. I thank for the club for that.”