Manager of the month for September is crowned

It's that time again where we celebrate our latest winner of the Burnley Express Premier League Fantasy Football Manager of the Month.

But first, we have an update on August's prize. TeamZ boss Zeyar Phyo had earned the tag of the division's best boss for the opening month of the campaign.

However, despite a phenomenal start in which the Manchester United fan had accumulated 211 points, he has failed to come forward to claim his reward.

As a result the pair of cinema tickets to attend Reel in Burnley will now go to runner-up Terry O'Leary who is the head of Roger Eli's 11.

Now we've cleared that up let's move on to our most recent victor - congratulations Game of Throw-Ins manager Andrew Sisson.

Sisson kick-started September with a total of 70 points as vice-captain Harry Kane top-scored with 13 having scored two goals in a 3-0 win for Spurs over Everton at Goodison Park.

Week two wasn't quite as impressive but a return of 64 points was still enough to keep him in the running for the accolade.

This time Sisson had captain Romelu Lukaku to thank as the Manchester United striker scored and claimed an assist in a 4-0 win over the Toffees at Old Trafford. The Belgian international finished up on 24 points.

And then came the gameweek where Sisson opted to utilise his triple captain in hope of securing the vouchers for the Waddington Arms.

His early risk paid dividends as Kane totalled 39 points when netting a brace in the five-goal thriller over rivals West Ham at the London Stadium.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and Spurs midfielder Dele Alli were the next best contributors with eight as Game of Throw-Ins culminated the week on 84 points.

Sisson, though, saved the best to last when registering 86 points in gameweek seven.

Kane, again, was his leading man as his captain notched up 26 points with two goals against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Team mate Kieran Trippier also chipped in with 14 points with two assists and a clean sheet in the 4-0 win against the Terriers. Bellerin and Man City star Kevin De Bryne added 11 points apiece to the equation.

So well done Terry and Andrew - your prizes are waiting for you. Get in touch with me at daniel.black@jpress.co.uk to claim your treasures.