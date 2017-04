Sunday won’t be the world’s most expensive player’s first appearance at Turf Moor.

France midfielder Paul Pogba helped Manchester United’s youth team to a 5-1 win at Burnley in January 2010 in the FA Youth Cup, immediately after Brian Laws was unveiled to the media at Turf Moor.

Also in the United side was Jesse Lingard, Michael Keane’s twin Will, Josh King and John Cofie.