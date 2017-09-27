Lucky 13 for the Lady Clarets in the LFA Cup

It was a case of lucky 13 as Burnley FC Ladies eased past Accrington Stanley Community Trust Ladies in the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup at Wilson’s on Sunday.

The Lady Clarets started quickly, with Sarah Greenhalgh securing two early goals to add to her considerable total this season.

This set the tone for the game, and Evie Priestly soon stepped up to slot home a third.

Exceptional play from full back Holly Hunter, who outpaced the left side of the Accrington defence, led to the fourth, when she squared the ball for Leah Embley to slot home.

It wasn’t long before Embley was on the scoresheet again, when her mazy run saw her go clear through on goal to score the fifth.

By half-time it was 8-0 with Greenhalgh (2) and Priestley adding to their tally.

The star of the second half saw the introduction of the tireless Lizzy Hamer, whose work rate drove the Clarets on, and soon her arduous work was rewarded with the ninth goal of the game.

Linette Craig smashed the ball into the top corner from 30 yards, but the referee chose to bring the ball back for a contentious free kick.

Not to be deterred, the Clarets were soon notching up more goals, with half-time substitute Georgia Payton scoring a 20-minute hat-trick, the pick of which she took down from a left wing cross with precision, before guiding the ball past the keeper.

To complete the scoring, full back Vikki Eastwood smashed the ball goalwards, deflecting off a defender into the corner of the goal.

On Sunday the Lady Clarets return to league action at Ellesmere Port Sports Village 3G against Tranmere Rovers, kick-off 2 p.m.