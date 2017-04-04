Lowton extends Clarets contract

Clarets right back Matt Lowton has. Even rewarded for his excellent form with a new contract.

Lowton has committed himself to the club to the summer of 2020, extending a deal which was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old arrived from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015, and recently made his 50th appearance for the club.

The former Sheffield United man said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay here. I had a year left, but when the club and the manager approached me about a new deal it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at Burnley and want to hopefully play my part in keeping the club in the Premier League and beyond.

“I feel like I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and probably playing as well I have at any time in my career.

“Much of that is down to the lads in the team because everyone here works so hard for each other and that’s been the secure to our success.

“The club is on the up and you can see that on the pitch and also behind the scenes, like the new training ground, which is just about as good as it gets.

“I experienced a good set-up at Aston Villa but this is Premier League quality and we are looking forward to that helping us take things forward.”