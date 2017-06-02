Long earns first Ireland cap

Kevin Long earned his first senior Republic of Ireland cap in the early hours.

Long came off the bench just after the hour as Martin O'Neill's side lost 3-1 to Mexico at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Long started the last three games of the season for Burnley, his first Premier League starts, catching the eye of Ireland assistant Roy Keane, as he was named in the squad for the first time, alongside Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward.

And the 26-year-old is now the 77th Burnley player to represent his country at full international level.

Brady, Hendrick and Ward were not involved, but will link up with Ireland for the friendly against Uruguay in Dublin on Sunday, and the Republic’s World Cup qualifier at home to Austria on Sunday, June 11th.