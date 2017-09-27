Local charities set to benefit from abandoned Hannover 96 fixture

Multiple local charities are set to benefit from the Clarets’ abandoned August fixture against Hannover 96.



After the pre-season game was cut short at half-time, supporters were offered the choice of a ticket-price refund or for their gate monies to be allocated to local charities. The huge generosity of supporters has led to over £16,000 in unclaimed refunds and Burnley FC in the Community are now pleased to announce that this will be split between a number of local charities. The £16,132.68 in unclaimed ticket refunds will be distributed by Burnley FC in the Community, the club’s official charity, to the following causes:

Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal: £3,500 will be allocated to supporting this Saturday’s prostate cancer screening day at Turf Moor. Facilitated by the Vice-Chairman’s Appeal, tests will be available for men aged over 50 from 10am – 1pm at the stadium.

Pendleside Hospice: A further £3,500 will be donated to Pendleside Hospice. The local charity promotes and enhances the quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers.

Cares: £3,500 will be donated to Cares, a charity set up by Club Director, John Banaskiewicz. The aim of Cares is to improve cancer survival rates by raising awareness about the importance of early screening, the charity also aims to raise funds for a new Endoscopy unit at Burnley General Hospital.

Danny Ings Disability Sport Project: £2,500 will be received by the Danny Ings Disability Sport Project. Operated by Burnley FC in the Community and supported by the former Burnley FC striker, the project is now benefitting over 800 disabled people across Burnley and the surrounding areas on a weekly basis.

Active Clarets: £2,500 will go to Burnley FC in the Community’s Active Clarets programme (the charity’s health and wellbeing programme) and specifically, to its Dementia care provision. The funds will go to supporting the charity’s Dementia Café and Dementia Carers group that are both hosted at the stadium. Both groups are free of charge and aim to support those living with Dementia, as well as their carers.

Whitehough Outdoor Centre: £632.68 will be used to purchase equipment for disabled children, to enable them to access the outdoor education facility and enjoy the many activities on offer.

Mike Garlick, Burnley FC Chairman said: “I would like to thank the many Clarets fans who chose not to claim their refunds. Your generosity will now benefit so many people through the work of these fantastic local charities. A negative experience at Turf Moor has been turned into such a positive and that’s testament to the community spirit of Burnley FC fans.”

To find out more about Burnley FC in the Community, please visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org