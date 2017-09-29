LIVE: Everton v Burnley

Sean Dyche and his men travel again to Merseyside hoping to continue their good away form.
Everton 0, Burnley 0
Kick Off
Everton get the game underway, Burnley are in their traditional claret and blue kit.
---
Teams are out, kick off is moments away.
---
Team news:
Everton:
Jordan Pickford, Morgan Schneiderlin, Leighton Baines, Micheal Keane, Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, Nikola Vlasic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Ademola Lookman
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield
Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long
