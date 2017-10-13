LIVE: Burnley v West Ham United

Live updates from Turf Moor as the Clarets face the Hammers.



Burnley 0, West Ham United 1

18 mins

GOAL! Joe Hart's long punt upfield is misjudged by Ben Mee, the ball falls to Antonio who rounds Pope and rolls the ball into the empty net.

---

12 mins

Steven Defour picks out Chris Wood in the middle, but he can only direct his header straight at Joe Hart.

---

8 mins

Scott Arfield chases down a loose header from Kouyate and shoots from the edge of the area, comfortable for Hart.

---

7 mins

Jeff Hendrick loses possesion to Antonio but his shot is comfortable for Nick Pope.

---

3 mins

Steven Defour sells Marko Arnautovic a kipper, but his cross is palmed away by Joe Hart.

---

Kick Off

West Ham's Chicharito gets us underway on a sunny Turf Moor afternoon. Burnley in claret and blue and shooting towards the Ladbrokes stand, West Ham United in all black.

---

Teams are out kick off is moments away

---

Team Lineups

Burnley: Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield.

Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Charlie Taylor, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long

West Ham United: Joe Hart, Winston Reid, Aaron Cresswell, Jose Fonte, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andy Caroll, Manuel Lanzini, Chichartio, Michail Antonio.

Subs: Adrian, Diafra Sakho, Mark Noble, Andre Ayew, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku, Pedro Obiang