LIVE: Burnley v Leeds United

Burnley welcome Championship side Leeds United to Turf Moor for tonight's Carabao Cup third round tie.
Burnley v Leeds United
Team news:
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick, Johnann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes
Subs: Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Adam Legzdins
Leeds United:
Andy Lonergan, Luke Ayling, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Kemar Roofe, Jay-Roy Grot, Stuart Dallas, Pawel Cibicki, Ronaldo Viera, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich
Subs: Felix Wiedwald, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Hadi Sacko, Madger Gomes.
