LIVE: Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Burnley welcome Huddersfield Town to Turf Moor for the first ever Premier League meeting between the two sides.
Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0
7 mins
Chris Wood heads wide from a Robbie Brady free kick, the big man is flagged offside.
---
6 mins
Yellow card for Jack Cork after a late challenge on Sabiri.
---
5 mins
Sabiri with a naughty challenge on Lowton, Burnley free kick which is cleared.
---
Kick Off
Huddersfield Town get us underway.
---
Both teams out, kick off is moments away.
---
Team news:
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield.
Subs: Adam Legzdins, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long.
Huddersfield Town:
Jonas Lossl, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Chris Lowe, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Zanka, Christoper Schindler.
Subs: Robert Green, Scott Malone, Dean Whitehead, Philip Billing, Rajiv van La Parra, Florent Hadergjonaj, Michael Hefele.
Almost Done!
Registering with Clitheroe Advertiser and Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.