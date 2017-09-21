Lindegaard hungry to take his chance

Sean Dyche feels Anders Lindegaard is motivated to take his Premier League chance with Burnley.

Over three years since his last Premier League appearance, when he kept a clean sheet for Manchester United against Newcastle, the Dane has joined the goalkeeping pool at Turf Moor, to add competition after Tom Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Dyche now has Nick Pope, summer signing Adam Legzdins and Lindegaard in the squad, with the 33-year-old signing a deal until the summer.

Dyche said: "With Tom getting injured we started looking around to see if anyone was out there.

"We knew Anders had turned down a couple of things and he’s got a good history with what he’s done.

"He’s coming out of a little quiet spell but he’s very motivated, I spoke to him as did Billy Mercer and he seems very motivated to really fight and get fit and sharp.

"It’s beginning to come back immediately, we’ve been impressed with that and he spoke of his hunger and desire to work hard and put pressure on the number one situation.

"Three goalkeepers is the norm really, you would have three and often the young lads come up with us as well because we want to continue their development working with what I think is a really good goalkeeping group.

"At any level you want real competition, often they’ll be a younger keeper which is good for their development.

"Billy often gets two or three of the younger keepers to work with the group, but generally speaking you want three competitive keepers."

Heaton is expected to be out "for months, rather than weeks", after an operation last Wednesday.

Asked about a timescale on his return, Dyche admitted: "It’s too early yet, but they’re really plassed with how the operation went, it’s pretty straightforward with regards to what the surgeon is used to seeing.

"Tom is fine, but it’s a settling down period for now."