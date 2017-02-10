League leaders Chelsea don’t intimidate Ben Mee

Defender Ben Mee is anticipating a tough test against the side that he’s backing to be crowned Premier League champions.

However, the 27-year-old, who has been an ever-present for the Clarets in the top flight this season, refuses to be intimidated by runaway leaders Chelsea.

The Blues have lost just once in 17 games in all competitions, with Spurs winning 2-0 at White Hart Lane last month, but Sean Dyche’s side have taken 28 points from 13 games at Turf Moor.

“It’s going to be a test,” said Mee. “They’re going to be top of the table for some time. They’ll be champions so we’ll have our hands full and it should be a good game.

“Watching them, week in and week out, there seems to be a solid unit with players going forward as well. It’s going to be difficult but we look forward to it.

“We’ll take the game to anyone that comes to our place.”

Burnley go in to the weekend 12th in the table but Mee doesn’t want the progress to stop there. He said: “It’s come a long way since I’ve been here.

“It keeps moving forward and forward. It’s great to be a part of that and hopefully we can take it even further.”