Lafferty completes permanent move to Sheffield United

Danny Lafferty has completed a permanent move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.
Lafferty has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One leaders following a successful loan move from the Clarets.
The Northern Ireland international has made 21 league appearances for the Blades, only once ending on the losing side, since heading to Bramall Lane at the end of August.
Lafferty's permanent switch to South Yorkshire ends a four-year stay at Turf Moor for the former Derry City full-back, who has also had loan spells at Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic.
The 27-year-old a total of 45 appearances for Burnley, including 10 in the Championship in 2013/14 to help Sean Dyche's side secure promotion to the Premier League.