Lady Clarets go goal-crazy to go top of the table

Promotion hopefuls Burnley FC Ladies enjoyed a goal glut to win both their first two league games, propelling them to the top of the table on goal difference.

The first league game came last midweek against Accrington Ladies at their Livingstone Road ground.

The Lady Clarets exerted their dominance on the game.

Holly Hunter and former Accrington player Leah Embley continually drove down the wing delivering crosses that helped Sarah Greenhalgh to a double hat-trick.

Lizzy Hamer, Linette Craig and new signing Vikki Eastwood also added a goal each to the tally.

Then the Lady Clarets took on Blackpool Ladies at Nelson and Colne College, due to a flooded Barden pitch.

Player of the match for the Clarets was Charlotte Banner, a new signing from Blackpool, who sat deep and repelled much of the danger that her old club created.

The Clarets finally broke the deadlock on 22 minutes when Embley crossed to Greenhalgh, who turned and shot home.

This was the first goal of another hat-trick for the striker, and, aided by goals from Eastwood and Hamer, the Clarets built up a six-goal lead.

In the closing stages of the match, the Clarets conceded their first goal of the campaign from the spot.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets are in action in the SSE Women’s FA Cup against high flying Merseyrail Bootle Ladies, kick-off 2 p.m. at Barden Athletics Ground.

The Lady Clarets Reserves lost their first league match 2-1 at the Prairie, with Hannah Barron on target.