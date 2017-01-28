Lady Clarets advance to League Cup quarter-final

The Lady Clarets conceded early on but recovered to beat Chorltonians 2-1 to win their second round North West Women’s League Cup tie and progress to the quarter-final.

The Clarets started the brighter with Rebecca Hayton unlucky not to score after hitting the underside of the crossbar, with the ball falling gracefully into the keeper arms.

Andi Bagshaw was threading balls through at will, with Linny Craig and Hayton unlucky not to latch onto them.

The Clarets dominated the ball, with some neat, intricate football played through the thirds of the pitch, but Chorltonians deserve credit as they pressed Burnley to try and break up play.

After 23 minutes, a long punt upfield caused trouble for Burnley, and the lively Chorltonian striker dispatched the ball to put the hosts ahead totally against the run of play.

Hamer was starting to cause havoc with her quick feet and came agonisingly close to scoring after been played through by Taylor Gregson.

On 38 minutes Justine Wallace benefited from a poor kick from the keeper, but all credit to her as she finished with a contender for goal of the season with a sublime lob to send the sides in level.

Burnley came out for the second period and had the bit between their teeth.

Pressure was really beginning to build, as, for a 15-minute spell, it seemed like it was raining corners, with Gregson unfortunate not to bag a brace, having two headers cleared off the line.

Hayton did have the ball in the back of the net from a header after a cross from Lizzy Hamer on the end line, but, to the dismay of everyone involved with Burnley, it was ruled out for offside, even though Hayton made contact after the ball was pulled back.

Player of the match Emma White picked up many loose balls while providing protection to the back line,with Bagshaw feeding the wide midfielders persistently.

It now seemed it was only a matter of time before the Clarets would score again, as Wallace evaded defenders with excellent foot work, combining with all attacking options.

Chorltonians, after putting so much energy into the game, were now starting to fade.

Hayton finally got on the score sheet through a corner delivered by Linny Craig, which, from close to the penalty spot, she struck the ball, which deflected in off the underside of the bar for a well- deserved lead.

The bright prospect Georgia Payton, daughter of Clarets legend Andy, entered the fray, but unfortunately was judged to be off side after a lovely finish which was tucked away in the corner.

Ami Phelan came on for Wallace in the last 10 minutes to help see out the game, and her energy was important as she blocked off passing lanes and pressed the Chorltonians defence.

On Sunday, the Clarets entertain MSB Woolton in the league at the Barden Athletic Ground. kick-off 2 p.m.