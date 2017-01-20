Kershaw celebrates remarkable milestone

It is not very often you get to congratulate a player for making 500 appearances for his club.

But the 6-3 win against Mill Hill marked that milestone for goalkeeper Graeme Kershaw.

Graeme Kershaw celebrates his 500th appearance for Rimington

“Kersh” was given a guard of honour by his team mates. and over a hundred friends, family and former players attended the fixture and celebrated the occasion.

Rimington kicked off the game the stronger, with man of the match Michael Walsh and Oliver Devenney dictating play in the centre of the park.

It wasnt long before Walsh fired the Tangerines ahead from just outside the area, and not long after, striker Ben Allen scored to make it 2-0.

Soon after that Allen’s strike partner Gary Jackson saw his shot hit the back of the net to make the score 3 -0.

Straight from the restart, some great work from David Fallon on the right saw him play the ball through to Allen who scored his second of the afternoon.

Soon after, a ball through the centre from right back Adam Hutchinson saw Jackson run clear of the defence only to be brought down and a penalty awarded.

Jackson stepped up to score the penalty to make it 5- 0.

Mill Hill had a 10-minute period where Rimington team took their foot off the pedal and they pulled three goals back, but captain Oli McLean, on his 30th birthday, hit a wonder strike to see the game out as Rimington took all three points, which leaves them at the top of the East lancashire League.

Manager Graeme Seedall sai: “I’m delighted with the lads and all the hard work they have put in since I took over as manager. Their work ethic has been fantastic and seven wins out ofseven says it all really.”

A big thank you goes to groundsman Phil Hodgson.