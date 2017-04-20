Keane set for Turf exit according to Sky Sports

Sky Sports are suggesting that Clarets centre back Michael Keane will leave Turf Moor in the summer.

Announced as breaking news, Sky sources proclaim that Keane "will leave Burnley at the end of the season". Should the 24-year-old depart, it would come as no surprise whatsoever, having come to the attention of a number of elite Premier League clubs following an impressive ever-present campaign for the Clarets, which has seen him collect his first two England caps.

Keane has a year left on his contract, and is therefore likely to be sold this summer to maximise his fee, with former club Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked.

Burnley turned down offers up to £15m from champions Leicester City last summer, a figure which looks set to be dwarfed a year on, making Keane Burnley's record sale, breaking the £7m Southampton paid for Jay Rodriguez in 2012, though Liverpool could yet pay up to £8m for Danny Ings.

Boss Sean Dyche was realistic on Keane's future last week: "It is the way it is. We are always speaking to these players and their advisers because we can't not do that because we are not powerful enough to just say 'here is a pot of gold, you are staying', we are not that club.

"We always have to have an open dialogue with them. At the moment we will just wait to see what happens, the way he is (doing), it is just that mutual respect of the situation, that's where it is at."

This latest speculation comes at a time when Dyche has spoken out about the open talk about players and their situations from rival managers and the media: “That’s how the game’s changed, the press talk openly about players’ contracts, managers talk openly about situations, it’s just how it is.

“It’s not for me to decide, it’s for the powers that be, whether they feel that’s appropriate or not.

“But it seems to be an ongoing exchange of information.

“I don’t think anyone worries too much anymore.

“I personally just try and conduct myself in the manner that I do on behalf of the club, it’s nothing to do with my thoughts on others.

“They can conduct themselves however they wish.

“No one’s hiding it, so people can see it, hear it, read it, if they want to do anything about it, it’s up to them.”