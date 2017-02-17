Keane’s focus is on Red Imps

Defender Michael Keane says that the Clarets are far too professional to under-estimate the challenge posed by Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

Burnley are 81 places above the Imps in the football pyramid, and have won nine of their last 11 games at Turf Moor across the board.

But Keane is aware they can’t afford to take anything for granted.

The National League leaders will head into the fifth round tie full of confidence having come through seven games to get to this stage, and have taken the scalps of Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion during that run.

The club is also heading toward restoring the Football League status they lost six years ago.

Keane said: “We want to get through to that quarter-final.

“We’re not going to take it lightly, it’ll be a tough game because they’ve done brilliant to get this far, but we need to make sure that they don’t go any further.

“We can’t underestimate them. They’ve got some good players and we’ll look at their team this week.

“To get this far they’ve obviously been doing something right so we’ll have to be aware of what they’re capable of. If we play like we can do then we’ll win the tie.”

Questioned about the cup upsets that Danny Cowley’s side have inflicted along the way, the 24-year-old added: “We use that as our motivation but we go about our work the same day in day out.

“We’re so professional and we never let our standards slip so I don’t see any reason why that will happen on Saturday.

“The lads are spot on every day in training and they’re working really hard. We don’t have any down days so I’m sure that we’ll be on it.”

Progression would move the Clarets to within one win of a semi-final at Wembley; the first time the club would have reached that stage since 1974.

And Keane says the dream would be to marry that success with Premier League survival: “That’s what we want to do. That’s the aim now.

“We want to make sure that we’re safe in the Premier League, but we’ve always taken things one game at a time and now the focus is on the FA Cup.

“We’re not comfortable in the Premier League, we want to keep kicking on. We can’t rest, but while we’re in this position in the FA Cup we’re going to give it a real go. We want to see how far we can get.

“It’s huge for us and the fans. It would be brilliant to get to Wembley but it’s one game at a time and we need to get past Lincoln first.”