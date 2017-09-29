Keane left in ‘ideal way’

If there is a right way of leaving a football club, Michael Keane showed how in the summer.

Keane displayed all the class he had shown on the pitch when joining Everton from Burnley for a Clarets club record fee of £25m, rising to £30m.

The England centre back said in a statement: “What a tough decision it has been to leave this amazing football club.

“I can honestly say I have had the best three years of my life here, on and off the pitch!

“I will never be grateful enough for the work Sean Dyche, Ian Woan, Tony Loughlan and Billy Mercer have done with me on a daily basis.”

Keane went on to thank his teammates, the staff and fans.

There was no posturing, agitating for a move, it was done with minimum fuss.

Burnley could come up against Keane at Goodison Park on Sunday, though he is a doubt with a gashed foot which has required six stitches.

And Sean Dyche said: “Times have changed with transfers, but the way he conducted himself, the way he handled it, was the ideal way – transfers are not always that clean and clear.

“I don’t know if he will make it on Sunday, but there’s nothing bit good news for me with Keano, with what he’s matured into, and beyond Sunday we hope he goes onto great things at Everton.

“He’s a fantastic professional and did a great job for us.”

Dyche signed him from Manchester United for £2m in 2015 after an initial loan spell, and it proved prudent business with a big profit: “The fee is part down to his development and part down to the rising market, and the two combined make for a big fee – his true value and worth is not relevant any more.

“People used to talk of transfer fees weighing heavily on players, but it’s good for players now, because fees aren’t relevant any more.”

Burnley, who will again be without Jon Walters and Nahki Wells, defend an unbeaten away record at Goodison, and Dyche admitted: “When people look at the beginning of the season, with the fixtures, I think people are pleased with the points we have. Some will be surprised, but to have the points we have, with the way we’ve gone about it, I’m really pleased.

“I’m hungry for more, but I enjoy the demand of the group.

“It’s for others to decided whether people fancy us to get anything at Everton – we always feel we can go anywhere and get a result.

“But going anywhere in the Premier League is a big challenge, and that’s how we keep our minds clear.

“There is no divine right for anyone in this league - some of the best managers in the world are finding that.”