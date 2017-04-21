Keane departure news to Clarets boss!

Sean Dyche admits it was 'news to me' after Sky Sports claimed Michael Keane will leave Turf Moor this summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a big money move at the end of the season, after an impressive campaign with the Clarets.



But Dyche insists the club are in control of the situation, and said: "I actually got told via a TV screen apparently that he will be leaving, that was news to me as a manager!

"The reality is that nothing's changed.

"He's focussed on the job in hand, he knows the job in hand, he's certainly delivering performances for himself, the club.

"Any other news, information that will be given will be in the summer, and it will be only if it's an appropriate situation for all parties.

"He's under contract, simple as that, he knows that.

Michael Keane in action for the Clarets

"We've got open dialogue with him, his agent, they both know how the club work and they're well in the picture of any situation, if at all there is any, which at the moment there's not."

Dyche revealed there has been no contact from any interested parties: "No, simple as that. If there was, it would only be something that we control.

"We're a different animal than what we were a few years ago, we're in a very strong situation now, the club financially the way the business side is run.

"We can make those decisions when it's appropriate to do so, we're certainly not under any consideration of our players leaving at this moment in time.

"Our focus is the next game, getting points on the board and seeing the Premier League campaign out."

Asked what the best development for the player would be, he added: "Playing here until the end of the season.

"He's learned a lot. He knows the information that I gave him at the beginning of the season.

"He bought into it. For all parties, even the team, it's proved to be right, he's delivered a very good season, he's been recognised internationally, which I felt he would do, and he's been an important part of the team.

"That's an ongoing thing until we decide it changes."

And beyond this season?: "We're in control. He's under contract, people do forget that.

"It's a strange situation now, there's no two ways about it, players and other clubs have become more powerful because of finance.

"He's officially under contract. He equally knows the appropriate time when we will speak about his future. He knows that, he's well in the loop.

"He didn't need someone through the TV to tell me apparently he will be leaving, I don't know where that came from. A source, apparently. I'm always a good source, as manager. I'm pretty reliable as well.”