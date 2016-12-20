Joey Barton agrees deal to re-sign for Clarets

Joey Barton is set to re-sign for Burnley.
The Clarets have agreed terms with the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season – subject to international clearance once the transfer window opens in January.
Barton, 34, has recently been training with the Clarets to build up his fitness after leaving Glasgow Rangers in mid-November.
His impending return to Turf Moor will see the former Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers player resume a Burnley career which last season saw him help Sean Dyche’s side win the Championship title.
Barton – who initially joined the Clarets as a free agent in August, 2015 – was named Burnley’s Player of the Year as the club secured promotion to the Premier League before the former England international opted to join newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Rangers.