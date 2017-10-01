A delighted Sean Dyche admitted it’s still Burnley, not Barcelona, despite a glorious 24-pass move leading to Jeff Hendrick’s winning goal at Everton.



The Clarets are evolving in the Premier League after retaining their status last season, looking to make better use of the ball.

Sean Dyche

And they did just that midway through the first half, with Ben Mee the only outfield player not involved in a sweeping move, which culminated in Hendrick side stepping Morgan Schneiderlin to finish past Jordan Pickford.

Only Manchester City, with Fabian Delph’s strike against Crystal Palace last week, have scored a goal involving more passes in the Premier League all season so far.

Dyche said: “We’re trying to evolve, there’s no Barcelona statements, I can assure you, but we wanted that flexibility, some of which comes with personnel, and the team to be able to operate in different manners, and equally, we have deliberately got the ball forward in games, and I’m not bothered about what people think about that, because my job is to help the team win.

“But we want the flexibility to play, and first half we attempted to do that with some good pockets and a fine goal, and second half, they had the upper hand and you have to defend and do all the ugly stuff well.

“That’s what makes a good side. We’re not brilliant, but we’re learning and improving, and as long as we keep adding to what we are, I think it bodes well.”

Burnley deserved the points over the piece, with Nick Pope not seriously worked, and Dyche added: “Over the whole game I think it was tight, but we scored a fantastic goal, and if you’re ever going to win a game, win it after a goal with that many passes, and that calm finish.

“There was a lot of noise before the game about a tricky start for them, but they’re still a good side with really good players.

“I didn’t think we started very well, they did, got us on the back foot, but we slowly, but surely, got back into the game.

“The second half was more of a tactical affair to see the game through.

“I was really pleased overall.”

There were few scares defensively, but Dyche knows only too well how games can turn on a moment of quality: “We were in good shape for most of the second half when they had their main periods, they had a good chance first half with a soft finish but we didn’t have much to do second half, there was a good shape to the side.

“But at this level, we’ve all seen a game where nothing is happening and all of a sudden one moment, a flash of brilliance, a great cross, set piece and the game can change.

“You have to be aware, but generally the team delivered a whole performance and did it well.”

Scott Arfield was booked for simulation in the first half, after going down after contact from Ashley Williams.

Dyche’s views on simulation are well known, but he felt Arfield was hard done to: “I’m flummoxed by it, I haven’t seen it back, but it looks like he gets a nick, and if he doesn’t and goes down...it’s highly unlikely he didn’t get some form of contact. If it’s not a penalty, I don’t understand why he got booked. Sigurdsson went down in the first half with no contact and didn’t get booked.

“I don’t want to see players get booked, and I’m not saying he dived, but they’re the same kind of incidents.

“You don’t need to book him. It looked like he just clipped the back of his heel but cest la vie.”