Improved Clitheroe have turned a corner says boss Haworth

Victory in a local derby was just the tonic for Clitheroe FC boss Simon Haworth, who claims that the wheels are now in motion at Shawbridge.

The former Wigan Athletic striker is confident that it will be full steam ahead for the Blues after a 3-0 triumph over Colne in the FA Trophy suggested that they’re starting to move up a gear.

The tie was over as a contest by the interval with Ian Rowlands, leading scorer Kurt Willoughby and Brad Carroll netting against the Reds.

“It was a good result and it feels like we’re getting there now,” said Haworth. “We’re starting to pick up a bit of momentum.

“Both teams were struggling for form, I think they probably needed it more than us, but we were desperate to win, especially at home.”

Haworth is hopeful that the result has given the squad the lift that it needed and they will head in to Saturday’s game with Atherton Collieries full of confidence.

“Both sides felt that it was a good opportunity to get their season going and make a bit of a statement,” he said. “I just feel like we’re starting to turn a corner now. It was good to see us taking our chances when we were on top.

“We’re starting to find that balance now. We could maybe do with one or two more additions to strengthen us but it’s a case of finding the right player at the right time.

“We’ve had a bit of a boost lately and things have started moving.

“We’ll be looking to get three points on Saturday. We’re looking at games believing that we can get something from them now.

“The squad is starting to settle and they are playing for each other now. It’s all coming together and our key players are starting to get in to top gear.”

Clitheroe have been drawn away against Altrincham with the next round of the competition being played on October 28.