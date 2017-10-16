Ice Man happy to make an impact

Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson was delighted to make an impact from the bench as the Clarets stretched their unbeaten run in the top flight to six games.

The 26-year-old, who recently scored twice to help his nation qualify for the World Cup in Russia, supplied the cross for Chris Wood’s 85th minute equaliser against the Hammers after replacing Scott Arfield at the break.

Gudmundsson had also gone close to drawing the hosts level earlier in the second half when his left-footed strike from outside the box came back off the post before ricocheting off Joe Hart’s back.

“I was obviously happy to create the goal,” he said. “At that stage we had three big lads in there so it was just about getting the ball in to the box and trying to work from there and Woody was there and it was a great goal. It was a good cross but Woody had to be in there to finish it off.

“All of our strikers are quite big so, it was like the gaffer said at half-time, we just had to try and get the ball in the box.

“It was just about keeping calm, not panicking, because we were always going to get our chances. We did and luckily we scored the goal.”

The former Charlton Athletic man, who signed last summer, was pleased that the home side’s perseverence paid off as Slaven Bilic’s side dropped deep to preserve their lead after Andy Carroll had been sent off for two bookable offences.

“It can be hard (playing against 10 men),” he said. “They went 1-0 up so they just dropped in and then when we scored they stayed compact.

“They were obviously happy with a point because Turf Moor is a tough place to come. It’s really tough to play against 10 men because they just drop back and defend.

“They just dropped really deep which can be tough to break down.

“We’ve shown that we can do that as well - break teams down. We would obviously have liked the three points but we’ll take that point.

“It shows a lot of maturity from us in that we can go a goal down and still come back.”