Hero Lloyd stars as Rishton are hit for six

Hat-trick hero Robert Lloyd was the star of the show as his predatory instincts brought an end to Rishton’s unbeaten start to the term.

The striker was on the scoresheet alongside Gary Smith in the first half after goalkeeper Danny Anderson made a string of early saves.

Lloyd added his second and third in the second half as Waddington blew their opponents away.

Liam Gidlow gained the goal his all-round play deserved with a low drive into the bottom corner while Luke Conti wrapped up the scoring with a thunderous drive that found the bottom corner.

Waddington 6, Rishton 1

Dog Inn stretched their perfect start to their league campaign to four games as they improved on a poor first-half display at Wilson’s.

Liam Boyle restored the Whalley side’s lead with a header once the visitors had cancelled out leading scorer Corey Adams’ opener.

Man of the match Adams netted his second to make it 3-1 before Connor Hitchen finished coolly for his first league goal for the club.

Captain Nick Lord fired home Dog’s fifth from the penalty spot, before Accrington grabbed a late consolation.

Dog Inn 5, Accrington Old Boys 2