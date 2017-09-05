Hendrick to miss crucial World Cup qualifier

Jeff Hendrick is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying showdown with Serbia after failing to shake off a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old Burnley midfielder was sent for a scan on Monday morning after complaining of still feeling discomfort as he tried to make himself available for Tuesday evening’s game at the Aviva Stadium after sitting out the 1-1 draw in Georgia on Saturday.

However, he and manager Martin O’Neill have had to admit defeat and Hendrick will play no part in the Group D fixture.

O’Neill said: “He did some work with the medical team [on Sunday] and no, he’s still feeling it a little bit going completely full out, so he will miss out.”

The manager also has concerns over Wes Hoolahan and Aiden McGeady with the Norwich man nursing a sore groin and his Sunderland counterpart having had a scan on a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, new Clarets teammate Jon Walters earned his 50th cap for Ireland, playing 90 minutes at the Boris Paichadze Stadium on Saturday, while Stephen Ward and Robbie Brady also played the full game, with Kevin Long on the bench for Martin O’Neill’s side.

Walters had been a doubt with the ankle injury sustained in Burnley’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win at derby rivals Blackburn Rovers, which also ruled him out of the Premier League clash against Tottenham but after missing training with Ireland the following day, returned for a session on Wednesday and declared himself fit.