Hard-working Terriers similar in style to Clarets says Lowton

There'll be bubbles of orange and red dominating the heat maps when two of the top flight's most hard-working teams meet at Turf Moor according to defender Matt Lowton.

T

The 28-year-old full back has picked out similarities between the Clarets and Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town ahead of gameweek six and is expecting another tough afternoon.

The Terriers defied the odds to progress to this level via the Championship play-offs, emulating the traits and philosophies that have served Sean Dyche's side well throughout his tenure.

And David Wagner's men have continued to show that bite having matched Burnley's start to the campaign after five fixtures played.

The West Yorkshire outfit, who are sixth in the table, have beaten Crystal Palace and Newcastle United so far and have taken a point away from games against Southampton and Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

With Town conceding once in those aforementioned games, though West Ham hit them for another two at the London Stadium, Lowton said: "It will be a hard working game. They don’t, and I am sure they won’t mind me saying, really have one, two or three stand out players that everyone is talking about. But as a group they did what they did in house. They work their socks off together and it just proves it works.

"I think they're similar. It seems like they work hard for each other having watched the clips we have seen. It looks from the outside that everyone is working hard.

"You see someone giving the ball away and the next man in is trying to win it back. They are probably the most similar to us.

"It will be a tougher game for a different reason. The bigger clubs play a lot more football, I suppose, a lot more passes and there is a lot of shuffling and sliding, keeping position.

"I watched them against West Ham. I am not sure how they will play against us but they tend to sit off and try to break.

"We need to be wary of that. They have a lot of pace out wide and up front. It will be a similar sort of philosophy to how we play."

"We will approach it as we approach any other game. The manager will keep on to us about what we are all about. The things we try to do right every weekend. We will try to make it about us as much as them.

"We are always on it. Every day the manager is reiterating points here and there. It keeps us on our toes and has worked well for us. It’s a matter of keeping it going."