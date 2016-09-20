Gaffer felt shape could help us – Mee

Defender Ben Mee felt that the Clarets adapted to their new shape well despite going down 3-0 against Premier League champions Leicester City.

Sean Dyche introduced record signing Jeff Hendrick in to his starting XI at the King Power Stadium and re-instated Scott Arfield as Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes were excluded from the 4-2-3-1 setup.

The visitors had stifled Claudio Ranieri’s side for the bulk of the first half, restricting the Foxes to a couple of openings that were squandered by Riyad Mahrez.

And the Clarets arguably crafted the best opening of the half with the fixture still goalless as Steven Defour failed to find the space either side of Ron-Robert Zieler with a header from close range.

“It was disappointing,” said Mee.

“We were in the game first half, then the game changes in five minutes.

It’s disappointing to lose a game like that and we never got back into it after the second goal went in.

“We worked on the shape during the week, it was something the gaffer thought might help us out and for the most part in the first half it seemed to work pretty well.

“We were knocking it about well, it was just that five minutes in the game that was disappointing.

“We thought we did alright, we had a couple of chances as did they.

“We were in the game and we did ok.

“It was a sloppy goal at the end of the first half and a disappointing way to concede.”

Mee inadvertently diverted the ball in to his own net for the home side’s third, sticking a boot out in an attempt to block Mahrez’s cross in the 78th minute.

The Algerian international had a hand in two of City’s goals, but Mee felt that they handled the pace of their opponent’s relatively well for the best part.

“That (the own goal) happens,” he said.

“I won’t be too downhearted about that and I’ll look forward to the next game now.

“I felt we dealt with them okay.

“The lad got two goals but in the main I thought we did ok at the back, it was just disappointing to concede three goals.”

