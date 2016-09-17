Four minutes of madness cost us - Dyche

A mad four minutes cost Burnley dearly at champions Leicester City.

Islam Slimani scored either side of half-time on his full Premier League debut for the Foxes, before former Leicester loan man Ben Mee put through his own goal from a Riyad Mahrez cross.



Burnley were well in the contest at the break, but once they went 2-0 down, it was something of an meek surrender as the Clarets struggled to lay a glove on the hosts.



Dyche said: "Unfortunately, four minutes of madness. Two minutes before and two minutes after half-time.



"The idea with playing the five was to keep the ball better, and kind of slow their tempo down.



"Here they get the clackers out and all the momentum with their tempo, and I thought we did well to lull it and keep the ball, draw them out a little bit.



"We didn't penetrate as much as I'd like, but it's difficult at this level, they're a good side.



"And then four minutes of madness, culminating in a really poor decision (from Matt Lowton) to give a soft free kick away, a needless challenge, and then they get a goal.



"At that stage of the game you don't want a ball flying in your box from a free kick, particularly that kind of free kick, which was a good goal scoring opportunity from that angle.



"And to do the same at the start of the second half...the second one's a little unfortunate, there's a poor ball initially, they break, but it hits someone on the knee, the heel, the head, and goes in.



"After that, they're a good side, and they proved it.



"When you're 2-0 up, and Premier League champions, it's not impossible, but it's improbable, you'll come back from that.



"Their tails are up, they start shifting the ball better, more fluid play came from them, and we were on the back foot for a spell, which can happen at this level."



Asked whether his players showed enough after going 2-0 down, he added: "We changed to a more familiar set up and we huffed and puffed, we had moments, a couple of crosses at the end, Vokesy has a couple of headers, but they're a good side, they're Premier League champions for a reason, they've just come off a really big result, after a bad one, and first half I was really pleased.



"If you look, if you were a neutral, first half you'd have thought there wasn't a lot in it, but games can change so quickly.



"We've done it to other teams, and over that four minutes the game was dead for us, or very difficult."



Jeff Hendrick made his debut in a five-man midfield, and Dyche was happy with his record signing: "I was pleased with Jeff, just to get through the ninety, he's had a disrupted time with all that went on trying to get him here, but he stuck at it and kept going and tried to affect the game.



"I was pleased with Ben Mee, for him to get an own goal was a killer because he was excellent.



"A lot of his play was really high quality, and Keano stood strong alongside him.



"There's no particular look at them from a defensive point of view, you just can't make silly mistakes like we did, and we know that, but we've got to learn and get rid of those mistakes."