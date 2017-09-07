Four for Greenhalgh in Lady Clarets’ FA Cup cruise

Burnley FC Ladies kicked-off their season in the SSE Women’s FA Cup first qualifying round, chalking up a commanding win against Fleetwood Town Wrens.

Within two minutes of the start, new signing Leah Embley opened the scoring from a cross by Sarah Greenhalgh.

Fleetwood came close to a leveller, before Greenhalgh saw her lob tipped away by the keeper.

Then Lizzy Hamer sent Greenhalgh free on the right-hand flank, and she shot past the keeper for the Clarets’ second goal.

The Clarets continued to apply pressure, and Lynette Craig’s close-range shot flew just over the bar, before Burnley added a third goal before the break, again created by Hamer, when her mazy run reached the bye-line, where she played the ball back towards the penalty spot, for Greenhalgh to finish.

New signing Lauren Bracewell in goal confidently saved from close range to maintain a clean sheet on her debut.

In the second half, it was 4-0 when Embley stole the ball and picked out Justine Wallace, who played Greenhalgh in, to fire past the keeper for her hat-trick goal.

Greenhalgh turned provider with a pull back for Hamer, who quickly despatched a shot, and finally Greenhalgh completed the goal tally when she picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area and slotted past the keeper.

In the next round of the cup the Clarets have been drawn at home to Merseyrail Bootle on September 17th.

The Lady Clarets entertain Blackpool FC Ladies on Sunday at Barden, 2 p.m.