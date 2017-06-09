Former Wolves stars are special guests for awards

Clitheroe Wolves celebrated another successful season with their annual presentation day at Roefield Playing Fields and Low Moor Club.

Former Wolves players Dom Telford, of Stoke City, and Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson were special guests, and helped present medals.

Almost 500 children and families were in attendance, and the teams played friendly games and then received trophies for their efforts through the season.

There were numerous awards presented on the day, and all 36 teams received Players’ Player of the Year, Manager’s Player of the Year and a Team Award.

Individual awards and team awards were also given out.

The Under 7 Green won the League Cup and Under 15 Yellow were league champions.

The Under 11 Blue and Under 12 Blue from the Accrington and District Junior League won the Fair Play Awards for their respective leagues, and the Under 12 Yellow picked up the same award from the East Lancs Alliance League.

Individual awards on the day were given for Coach of the Year, jointly won by Dan Ridgway and John Whittaker for their outstanding efforts through the season.

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Richard Brunning for all his help in the 5/6 age groups, and work with other age groups through the year.

Chairman Ross Hibbert and wife Lesley also picked up a gift from all the coaches for their work through the season.

The club would like to thank their sponsors for their continued support, and also like to give a special thanks to Vicky Hibbert, who has contributed almost £1,000 to the Disability group through the last 18 months to enable them to keep it up and running.