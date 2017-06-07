Former record signing set for exit door at Turf

One-time record signing Steven Defour looks set for a summer exit from Turf Moor.

The Belgium international arrived in August from Anderlecht for £7.4m, and made an initial impact, claiming a number of assists and scoring the opening goal in the 1-1 draw at home to Hull City.

But a series of injuries restricted his opportunities, as he adapted to life in the Premier League, and, even after Joey Barton’s FA ban for betting offences, found his way into the side blocked by Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Westwood.

Back in his homeland, HLN claim a move to Greece could be on the cards, with Olympiakos interested – newly-appointed coach Besnik Hasi worked with Defour at Anderlecht.

And he has also been linked with moves to China and Dubai, where the midfielder is currently on holiday.

The 29-year-old had looked set to join Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi last summer, who had agreed a fee for the player, and offered 50% more in wages.

However, he was convinced to move to the Premier League by Sean Dyche, who personally went to see him play and score in a 5-1 win against KV Kortrijk.

Defour himself said of a frustrating end to the season: “I’m not complaining about my choice because it went well in the beginning.

“The manager believed in me and I played well.

“Then a strange period followed.

“I still don’t understand why I ended up on the bench, but that happens in football.”

Defour’s agent Christian Pala revealed Burnley won’t stand in Defour’s way: “They want to get their money back, that’s logical.

“Even though the price will depend on the league where he goes.

“An English club will have to pay more than a foreign club.”

Defour isn’t ready to return home yet: “I have always said that I only want to play for KV Mechelen in Belgium but only to end my career. And I’m still not there yet. I’m still motivated to play at the highest level.”