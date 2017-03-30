Fitness breakthrough for Clarets wideman

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has had an injury breakthrough after six weeks out with a knee problem.

The Iceland wideman was hurt in the FA Cup exit against Lincoln City, suffering medial knee ligament damage.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

But, after the specialist saw nothing untoward after a scan a fortnight ago, the former Charlton Athletic man is close to a return.

Boss Sean Dyche said: "Johann has had a big breakthrough in the last week.

"He’s running freely again, more or less pain free now, so he’s on the verge of training with us.

"Not quite yet. He’s mainly with the sports science team this week.

"Maybe early next week. He probably needs a game now, because it’s been a number of weeks, and a few weeks more than we’d hoped.

"He probably needs a game to make sure, but he’s in much better spirits at the moment, so that’s good."

And Steven Defour is further on after another two weeks' work after a hamstring injury: "Steven is fitter generally. I’d still like him to get a game when we can, but he’s looking way fitter. He’s joined in with training as normal."