First winner of Burnley Express fantasy football league is named

It's been a better start for some than others in the Burnley Express Fantasy Football League.



I certainly fall in to the 'others' category as my under-performing, seemingly over-priced and over-hyped collective fell in to oblivion.

But enough about my failings as we have our first winner of the 2017/18 campaign. Step forward Team Z boss Zeyar Phyo who culminated August with 211 points.

The league leader finished 10 points ahead of his closest rival, Terry O'Leary (Roger Eli's 11), to land the spoils.

The Manager of the Month opened the campaign with 78 points, with captain Alvaro Morata securing almost a quarter of that tally while Spurs defender Ben Davies added 14 points with a goal and a clean sheet against Newcastle United.

Skipper Paul Pogba then scored, claimed two assists and contributed to a clean sheet as Manchester United beat Swansea City 4-0 in gameweek two with Eric Bailly adding 15 points to the 72-point total when netting in the same fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Finally, Phyo's choice of captain was on the money again in gameweek three as Dele Alli top scored with 18 points when scoring the opener against the Clarets at Wembley as Team Z stacked another 61 points on top of their impressive figures.

While those top Premier League performers enjoy a luxury lifestyle, funded by a lucrative pay packet, you get a big pat on the back from everyone here at the Burnley Express as well as a pair of tickets for you and your favourite person to watch a film at Reel Cinema in Manchester Road, Burnley.

Please email daniel.black@jpress.co.uk to receive your prize.