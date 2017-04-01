First goal changed everything - Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt the first goal changed everything against Spurs.

Burnley had matched Mauricio Pochettino's side in the first half, but the tide turned midway through the second half as Eric Dier found the corner after Jeff Hendrick failed to clear a Christian Eriksen corner.

Sean Dyche

Dele Alli played Heung-Min Son in for a second, and Spurs could have had more as they went on to dominate.

It was only a fourth home defeat of the season, and Dyche said: "I thought we were exactly ourselves until the first goal, I thought we delivered a good performance, I was quite happy with it, especially against them, because they're decent, without a shadow of a doubt.

"The first goal changed the whole feeling of the game, I thought, we looked a bit disappointed, rightly so, because it was a poor goal to give away, and they got a lift and looked more assured after that, which good players often do.

"The psychology of it, even at that level with all the good players they've got, even they needed that to give them a lift.

Michael Keane directs a header towards goal

"I thought before that we were giving a strong performance, and there wasn't a lot in it.

"There were some maybe moments, they had the best chance first half, though we had good moments, but there wasn't a lot of difference between the teams until the goal, and that changed everything I thought."

Ten minutes before the opening goal, Sam Vokes came on for Andre Gray, which surprised many.

Dyche admitted Gray wasn't carrying a knock: "We were seeing if we could affect it, we felt we'd tried to affect it by stretching the game, and it didn't quite work for us.

"We tried to affect it by playing a bit more robust, which worked slightly, without making those key moments, and sometimes you're only a pass away from that, and I thought they delivered that today, especially for the second goal.

"That was a poor goal again, we've given the ball away, two passes and it's in the back of your net because of the quality they've got.

"That's the thing we're still building, we get into really good positions, and it's just finding that final moment, and that's an important part of us continuing to develop as a side."

Burnley are now seven league games without a win, as they have seen their cushion cut from 10 points to five, to 18th place: "Until the goal, I thought the game looked different after that, they looked the side they are.

"They're second in the Premier League by the way, they're no mugs, and we're coming off the back of a run of five out of six away games, and two home games, one against Chelsea, who are top, and against them, who are second.

"We knew it was a tough run, we're not delusional, we understand the nature of the division, but we're in good shape, and we look forward to the next game, which comes quickly.

"That's the division, early season we had one win in six, three points out of those games, four from another six games, that's the way it is. The games in between we've got the points on the board.

"The next game is the most important, without a shadow of a doubt."

And Dyche is well aware that, despite many pundits feeling Burnley will be safe, there is a job to be done yet: "There's certainly none of that, that's for everyone else to speak about.

"There's certainly none of that in my camp, the lads know there's a big challenge, and still know there's a challenge ahead. There's no done deals in the Premier League.

"There are different goals, Chelsea are striving to win it and got beat today, but they don't think it's a given, Tottenham don't think they're out of it, they'll chase it.

"We certainly don't think we're on easy street, we know we have work to do, it's just the nature of the Premier League.

"It's the nature of all divisions, but it's more hyped in the Premier League, with what it means."

Burnley again had the best part of £30m of talent on the bench, a source of frustration to some fans, but Dyche noted: "We're trying to progress, and the nature of the market is you have to spend money, you have no choice.

"I think the fees are irrelevant, the numbers make a story, it the fees are irrelevant.

"There's no true value and worth any more, you pay it or you don't."