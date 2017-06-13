Everton remain in hunt for Keane - but could he stay at Turf?

Michael Keane could yet see out his contract with Burnley, after Manchester United's signing of Victor Lindelöf - although he remains on Everton's radar.

United have confirmed a £30.7m deal for the Sweden international centre back, which has cooled their interest in former Red Devil Keane.

The Clarets defender was expected to return to Old Trafford this summer, three years after leaving for Turf Moor, as Jose Mourinho continues to strengthen his squad ahead of a return to the Champions League, after landing the League Cup and Europa League in his first season.

But he has moved to land the 22-year-old from Benfica, with Lindelof's pace and versatility - he can also play at right back - appealing to Mourinho.

And even if United still move for Keane - who has a year remaining on his deal with Burnley - the player is understood to want regular first team football, and as it stands, there are a number of players in his way, with Eric Bailly likely to be first choice, with Chris Smalling,Phil Jones and Daley Blind also options at centre back.

Liverpool have also been linked with Keane, but Southampton's Virgil van Dijk is their first choice - although they were forced into making an apology last week to the Saints on their own website, following allegations of tapping up the player.

Liverpool are also believed to fancy Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson.

So the way would appear to be clear for Everton, with Ronald Koeman a long-time admirer of the player.

With Phil Jagielka at the veteran stage of his career, Keane would likely be a first choice at Goodison Park alongside Ashley Williams.

Meanwhile, Burnley's contract offer to George Boyd remains on the table.

Boyd's deal runs out this summer, and he has turned down the terms on offer - understood to be a year.

Boyd, who arrived from Hull City for a then join-club record £3m in 2014, is believed to want two years, which Burnley are not thought to be prepared to offer, with the player 32 in October.