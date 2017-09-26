East Lancashire Derby is Burnley's most televised game

Premier League giants Manchester United had more matches televised last season than Burnley have had over the past five years.

Findings by MoneySuperMarket showed that the Red Devils were on air 54 times during the 2016/17 campaign while the Clarets have made just 46 TV appearances since 2012/13.

While the 20-time top flight champions have been shown a total of 214 times during that period, topping the charts, Burnley are 17th in the hierarchy, above Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Watford.

Sky have aired Burnley on their platform on 42 occasions, with BT showing the remaining four fixtures, and the club has won 16 of those games, recording a win percentage of 35%, the 10th highest of current Premier League clubs.

• Burnley have played 46 games on TV across the past five seasons – (17th highest total of current Premier League clubs)

• Burnley have won 16 times, recording a win percentage of 35% (10th highest of current Premier League clubs)

• Meanwhile, they have lost on 15 occasions with a loss percentage of 33% (7th best percentage of current Premier League clubs)

• They have scored 51 goals, at a rate of 1.10 goals per game

• They have conceded 54 goals, at a rate of 1.14 goals per game

• Sky have aired Burnley 42 times, with BT airing the remaining 4 fixtures. Burnley have not appeared on the BBC or ITV over the past five seasons

• Burnley Vs Blackburn Rovers the most televised fixture across the past 4 seasons, with Sky airing it 4 times. This is closely followed by Burnley Vs Arsenal which has aired 3 times over the period