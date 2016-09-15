Dyche not picking side based on price tags

Sean Dyche insists he won't be picking his team based on price tags.

The Clarets twice broke their transfer record over the summer to bring in midfielders Steven Defour for £7.4m, and Jeff Hendrick, for in excess of £10m.

Defour has started the last three games alongside Dean Marney, with Hendrick on the bench for the last game at home to Hull City, having only linked up with his new teammates last Thursday.

But ahead of Saturday's trip to champions Leicester City, Dyche said of his team selection: "The money's not relevant, I don't pick sides of players because of money.

"That's certainly not in my thinking.

"The market is relevant in value and worth so I don't worry about the money, it's more about the players being right, being ready, understanding how we play, what we want from them, to give them the best chance of actually performing.

"It's about the players for me. They need to go out and perform knowing what's required and what the team needs to win a game.

"That will adjust over time. We can't make it happen overnight. Sometimes it does, they click immediately but usually it's on the training pitch. We've only had the players together this week because they were away on internationals."

However, he admits Hendrick is ready to start after bedding in, along with fellow new face Patrick Bamford: “More or less. Different managers work in different ways as regards fitness levels, tactical ideas. There's different work to be done with different players. They are round and about ready, they will get more ready to deliver their top performances, although Steven Defour's performance was impressive last week. They more they work with us, they more they get used to us and what we want from them."

Hendrick's character, as well as his quality, will be a welcome addition: “It does take time for players to adapt to a new environment, he's been at Derby since he was a kid. He's been so used to that club but I think he's enjoying it.

"He looks like he has a smile, wants to be part of it. We managed to get him a bit of time last week. It's well-documented, the culture here. It's quite clearly obvious there's a good mindset here. He's adapted to that very quickly.

"I like his character, I think the players like his character. He's got a bit of a quirk to him and there's a good bit of belief in him but there's also that humbleness to stay part of the group and make sure that the team is stronger than the individuals