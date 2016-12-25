Dyche has no issue with Defour

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no problem with Steven Defour voicing his frustrations.

Dyche says he wants his players to be unhappy if they are not in the side, amid reports from Belgium suggesting Defour is not overly enamoured with life at Turf Moor at present.

The £7.4m midfielder has been on the bench for the last three away games and was substituted at half-time in the previous trip to West Brom.

And, reports back home claim Defour ‘hates being on the bench, especially when the manager’s choices are bizarre’.

Dyche has already spoken of his belief that Defour is adapting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, and, ahead of tomorrow's home game with Middlesbrough, responded to reports in Belgium: "Good, I'm delighted, my players should be disappointed because they want to play, and he definitely does.

"He's not a kid, he's a very good player and he's adapting to the Premier League and working hard to do that.

"If he said or didn't say that, that's what he should be thinking.

"Not to the detriment of anyone, just the fact I want to be playing, and you want players who are hungry to be in the team, without a shadow of a doubt.

"There is a fine line, but I don't mind our players speaking clearly as long as they understand that. "There is a respect within that, and that is the key thing. You want the healthy balance of a player wanting to play, and not too accepting, but professionally accepting when they aren't.

"Sometimes that goes out of kilter, and I don't think it has."

Defour has failed to complete 90 minutes when he has started for Burnley, but earlier in the season played a key role in terms of assists, chipping in with the opening goal in the 1-1 draw at home to Hull City.

Dyche added: "He's a mature player and he is getting to grips with it. I mean it sincerely, he's big mates with De Bruyne and look at him now. He was very good last year but I think he's moved on again, and that can only be that he's adapted to the Premier League, and his team around him.

"It's tough to go in, hit the ground running and get the job done in this league."

Meanwhile, fellow summer arrival Johan Berg Gudmundsson will be back in the squad tomorrow after four games out with a hamstring injury.

He played and scored in a behind-closed-doors game with Preston at the Barnfield Training Centre last week, and Dyche said: "He came through really well, hamstrings can play tricks, they are sometimes the worse ones, until you really burst into a full sprint, you never really know, and he came through really clear.

"In the squad undoubtedly, obviously the team will be picked closer to the game."

Gudmundsson, a summer £2.5m capture from Charlton, was growing impressively into life in the Premier League before his injury against Manchester City: "I think he's adapting to us, and the Premier League. Both are tricky, and he was showing strong signs with his performance levels."