Dyche draws on Chesterfield adventure

Clarets boss Sean Dyche was part of one of the most memorable FA Cup runs in recent history, helping third tier Chesterfield to the semi-final 20 years ago.

And he hopes that experience will help steel his side as they look to prevent National League Lincoln City becoming the first non league side since 1925 to reach the last eight.

Dyche famously scored a penalty at Old Trafford in a breathless semi-final with Premiership Middlesbrough, which ended 3-3, the Spireites having led 2-0 against 10 men.

Boro won the replay 3-0 at Hillsborough, losing the final 2-0 to Chelsea.

Chesterfield had previously knocked out Bolton Wanderers - who went on to win promotion to the top flight as champions with 100 goals and 98 points - at the Reebok Stadium with a hat-trick from future Trotters hero Kevin Davies, while sending Dyche's old club Nottingham Forest - then in the Premiership - packing.

Dyche looked back on a staggering achievement - only matched since by Wycombe Wanderers in 2001 and Sheffield United in 2014: "Bolton was the biggest upset - Forest were having a tricky time. Bolton were flying, I think they got 100 goals or points. They had a really good side. We went up there and won 3-2 but it was 3-0 with five minutes to go.

"That was the biggest one but the most important was probably one of the early rounds - it was on Sky against Bury. They had a good side (managed by Stan Ternent). We won 1-0, a really tight game.

"But the Bolton one was the outstanding result. Kev Davies, that was when he first arrived on the scene. We knew what he was doing, so young. But that was the one that caught the attention. He was such a handful. Outstanding. The rest was history for him."

So what is the secret of a giant-killing?: "You need everything going your way, a bit of luck. To play well, a bit of surprise. Don't overthink it.

The shoe has been on the other foot for Dyche in these situations, and he tried to imagine how Lincoln will approach tomorrow's game: "I don't know for a fact but I'm imagining what they are likely to be saying. They'll be motivating themselves, what they'll be thinking.

"But equally there'll be a lot of nerves, a lot of tension. There'll be things which are not the norm for them. Turf Moor, in front of the cameras, we do that a lot now, because of what's happened.

"It's all different for them, all new. So don't get me wrong, for all those good things that come with it, like i had at Chesterfield, there were a lot of other things that started to play on your minds, which can affect you, cameras there, doing events. They're all different and that can play tricks."

But can Dyche's experiences help his players?: "Only in the sense of giving them a feel, you don't know every detail of how other teams prepare, but I remember the feeling, the one-off side of it where players sometimes raise and play beyond their norms etc, so you have to safeguard against that.

"And you've got to deliver your performance and not think you have a divine right to win. It just doesn't work like that.

"But we've made a good show of that in the time I've been here, we know that the games are hard to win and you don't take anything for granted.

"I'm pretty sure in my own mind we'll be ready, but we still have to make sure and do all the detail.

"I went down there last weekend and we've had the scoring reports, we've made the players prepare properly, they've had the detail and focus needed...you take all that into the game and there's still no guarantees, you have to deliver.

"We've got to clear our minds and perform how we normally do. That's one of the secrets."