Dyche delighted with triple strike threat

Sean Dyche was delighted with his strikers’ impact in the Premier League.

Burnley scored 39 goals – 11 more than in 2014/15, when they were relegated from the top flight.

Sam Vokes finished as top-scorer with 12 in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League, while Andre Gray, in his first season at this level, ended with nine league goals, plus an FA Cup strike.

And Ashley Barnes bettered the five goals he scored two seasons ago, with six, to join Danny Ings as the club’s top Premier League goalscorer with 11 in total.

Vokes missed half the season last time out, having suffered a serious knee injury on the run-in to promotion, and started this campaign searching for his first Premier League goal.

He ended this season with five goals in his last five games, and Dyche said: “He’s delivered again. He nicked himself another goal against West Ham, and he’s had a good finish to the season. Generally he’s had a good season.

“Double figures for Sam, which is great, and the three strikers have done well, they’ve all pitched in.”

Gray was the Championship’s top-scorer and player of the year last term, hitting 25 in all competitions.

But it was a meteoric rise for the 25-year-old, who joined Brentford in the summer of 2014, having worked his way up through the ranks from non-league Hinckley United and Luton Town, having been released by Shrewsbury.

And he also sat out four games earlier in the campaign after being found guilty of misconduct in relation to historic comments he posted on social media.

Dyche added: “Andre is learning, progressing. It’s his first season, he had a lot going on with the ban, a lot to take in.

“Vokesey is slightly older and wiser, patchy during the season but finished strong, and Barnesy got his rewards at times and worked hard for the team.

“I could list every player, how they’ve gone through the season.”

Having stayed up without much in the way of a scare, Dyche praised his players: “Through the ins and outs and ups and downs, these players have overall had some really strong seasons.

“It’s unlikely you come into the Premier League, some for the second time in three years, and are brilliant every week.

“You’re playing against a different level. On occasions we’ve taken our chances, scored important goals, and when you don’t take chances, guess what, the other team are decent, and have a chance to take theirs. You have to be clinical in both boxes, and overall we’ve done enough to make sure.”