Dyche celebrates big win - and double deal

Clarets boss Sean Dyche celebrated a big three points against the champions - as Burnley finished up as the Premier League's biggest deadline day spenders.

Burnley beat Leicester City 1-0 with a late Sam Vokes goal, to move ninth in the table, having landed Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood and then Norwich wideman Robbie Brady for what is believed to be a combined figure in the region of £18m.

Sean Dyche

Brady was announced at half-time over the tannoy, with even Dyche himself unaware of developments during the game: "I wasn't aware, we were still waiting.

"One of the staff told me it was done...

"When it was announced it literally must have been done then.

"We were waiting for the agreements to come through, but I'm pleased it was done, for both players."

The pair add Premier League experience to the group, and he added: "I think they can add to what we do.

"First things first, they know the demands I put on players to get in the team, so that's their first job, to earn the right to do that.

"Robbie's got experience, and he can play in probably three different positions, so we'll see what he adds in that respect.

"Westy is slightly different, he's had a tough run at Villa and we want to give him a new platform to grow from.

"He's only 26, 140-odd games in the Premier League, so he knows a bit about it, and he'll fit into the group well."

With Dean Marney out for the season, and Joey Barton having had until this evening to respond to an FA misconduct charge, Westwood will help fill the void, and Dyche said: "That does affect it (Marney), but it's not one we were clambering over, I like the different players we have that can play in there, we have a nice, rounded squad, and I think we've readdressed that, so that's helpful."

Steven Defour came off in the first half, with Dyche explaining: "Hamstring, it's not too bad I don't think, he sort of walked off, so hopefully that will settle down quickly."

Dyche also revealed Aiden O'Neill had joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season, with Michael Kightly set to seal a loan switch to Burton Albion at the time of writing:

"That's the plan, for Aiden to go out and get games, with Westy coming in, that freed that up, and I'm waiting on news on Michael Kightly going out on loan (to Burton)."

Dyche felt it was a deserved win against Leicester, as Burnley claimed a hat-trick of 1-0 home victories against reigning Premier League champions, having beaten Manchester United in 2009 and Manchester City in 2014: "It’s been an interesting few days for many different reasons, it culminates in a fine and deserved win.

"They’re (Leicester) still a very good side, they’re good on the counter, they work on transitions, they’ve got pace. They defend very deep and make it difficult for you to break them down.

"Over the 90 minutes we kept knocking on their door and eventually we got the moment of truth. We had several others before that, not golden chances but good chances, we worked their keeper, our shape was really good and the endeavour is never in question.

"The way we kept going and going and got the goal in the end was fantastic for the group, not just the 11 out there but everyone involved."

Vokes goal had an element of handball, but after Burnley's misfortunes with officials this season, Dyche smiled: "We’ve had some hits go against us and some decisions that have meant a lot, that have meant a change in the outcome. I think it comes off his stomach first before it hits his arm.

"The referee got questioned but what a fantastic bit of referring with Jamie Vardy for our goalie. His league goes out into an unnatural position. I’ve seen it back. It’s fantastic to see through that and not give a penalty. I commend him on that, because that’s not easy to do."

And he felt Michael Keane might have also had a penalty after a shove from Danny Drinkwater: "I’ve questioned this before, it’s the honesty of the group. Keane gets a definite push in the back, he’s honest and he tries to head it.

"We all know what happens at this level and too much in football, if he falls on his face and rolls around the ref is under pressure to give a penalty. Because he goes up innocently to head it and gets a push in the back so he can’t head it nothing is given.

"It’s tough to take but I want my players to play in that fashion, I don’t want them to jump around on the floor, that’s the way it goes, they’re sometimes the things that go against you."