Dyche - a chance with ‘three or four’ targets

Clarets boss Sean Dyche says the club have “a chance with three or four” targets ahead of the transfer window closing.

The window shuts at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night – shortly after the conclusion of the Premier League clash with champions Leicester City at Turf Moor.

And after having an offer in the region of £10m accepted for Hull City schemer Robert Snodgrass on Wednesday, the window is cranking into life.

West Ham also had a smiliar offer accepted later that day, while Middlesbrough – though Hull denied their bid had been accepted – made an offer totalling £10m, which was structured differently.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley’s offer was intended to try and force Norwich City’s hand over wide man Robbie Brady, for whom they had a deal worth up to £13m turned down last week.

Brady looks certain to leave Carrow Road after the Canaries reportedly accepted Crystal Palace’s bid of £9m plus up to £2.5m in add ons - though that has been denied in East Anglia – and suggestions in Brady’s home country, the Republic of Ireland, are he could still end up at Turf Moor.

Dyche said yesterday morning: “There is one out there in the press (Snodgrass), but there are other clubs interested – arguably more powerful.

“There are a couple of things out there which are false, but there is a mixed bag – a couple of things are miles away and three or four we have a chance with.

“We’ll wait and see.”

With Dean Marney expected to be out for the long term with a knee injury, and Joey Barton potentially facing a suspension over FA misconduct charges, Burnley’s central midfield options could be thinned out, and Dyche added: “We’re looking through the market at every position on an ongoing basis.

“But we can’t cherry pick, we have to be open-minded to different circumstances, and it is still about what is available.

“Teams keep hold of their players like we are – we’re not thinking about players going out unless we decide it is the right thing to do.”