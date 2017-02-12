Draw shows how far we've come - Dyche

Sean Dyche feels Burnley's point against runaway Premier League leaders shows how far they have come.

The Clarets hit 30 points to move 12th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, with 13 games to play, after holding Antonio Conte's side 1-1 at Turf Moor.

Pedro had put the Blues ahead after a devastating counter attack, only for record signing Robbie Brady, on his full debut, to conjure up a magnificent free kick leveller.

Burnley had the better chances to win it, though Chelsea bossed possession and territory, but Dyche said: "I think they are top class, without a shadow of a doubt, not just with where they are in the league table - there were pockets of their play that were excellent.

"Within that, you can use it as a guideline that we've moved forward, and I've spoken about that a lot, the growth in the side is the term I use.

"I think there's something that comes with experience, of being more assured, and the team looks more assured.

"You are playing against the top end of the market, so I was really pleased, and with the mentality as well.

"It all has to glue a team together, and we have a lot of that, the glue that holds a team together, and I've been really pleased with that."

Burnley had to hang in there for the opening quarter of the game, with Chelsea, and Eden Hazard in particular, in full flow.

They displayed that strong chin, however, as Dyche noted: "We've got a resilience and relentlessness to us, everyone knows about that, and I'm pleased that paid them back.

"We kept doing the right things, even after their goal, it didn't give us a knock, we got back to task straight away.

"The first 20 minutes we didn't quite get to grips with their shape, and once we dropped the centre forwards off a bit, to help our midfield out, our shape was really good.

"By the end, I think they had two shots on target after the goal.

"We created two very good chances, so overall it was a strong show against a top, top side.

"We created enough where you might get a chance to nick it, but they're a top class side and to get a draw is probably about right. We had a golden chance with Matt Lowton where their keeper makes a good save, Andre's is a decent chance, but it's coming across at a difficult angle, but I was pleased with the mentality, organisation and some of the individual performances."

And he was pleased with Brady and fellow home debutant Ashley Westwood: "A fantastic goal, a sublime goal, against a top class goalkeeper who's a giant of a man.

"I thought Westy as well, it isn't easy, when you've just signed at a club, getting a feel of how that team works, and it's not easy to go into.

"The two of them held their own in a tough game, and for the subs, it's a really tight game to go into, and again, the framework of the team - the players on the bench know how we operate and that's important.

"I think Robbie's adapting, he'll learn a lot from today, although Chelsea play a different format, a 3-4-3, with the two wide men coming into the hole, and that can be hard for wide players to play against.

"He did fine, as did Westy."