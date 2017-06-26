Defour set to stay put at Turf?

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour’s chances of leaving Turf Moor have diminished.

The Belgium international was expected to exit the club this summer, a year after arriving as the then-club record £7.4m signing from Anderlecht.

The-29-year-old endured a frustrating second half of the season, due to injury, and lack of opportunities, ending the campaign on the bench, making only league start after January 31st.

Defour himself said: “I’m not complaining about my choice because it went well in the beginning.

“The manager believed in me and I played well.

“Then a strange period followed.

“I still don’t understand why I ended up on the bench, but that happens in football.”

He has been linked with moves to China and Dubai, as well as Olympiakos, whose newly-appointed coach Besnik Hasi worked with Defour at Anderlecht.

But, as it stands, the only offer on the table for Defour is from Olympiakos, who want to take the player on loan, paying a small percentage of his wages.

Defour’s agent Christian Pala last month revealed Burnley won’t stand in Defour’s way: “They want to get their money back, that’s logical. Even though the price will depend on the league where he goes.

“An English club will have to pay more than a foreign club.”

Related content

* Former record signing set for exit door at Turf