Defour expected to miss Clarets’ cup clash

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour is expected to miss Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Lincoln City.

Defour suffered a hamstring problem in the first half of the 1-0 win against Leicester City at Turf Moor a fortnight ago, and has sat out the 2-1 defeat at Watford and 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

The problem is not thought to be serious, but boss Sean Dyche, asked whether the Belgium international had been close to making the game, admitted: “Not close enough.

“It’s not too long but I doubt he’ll make next week.

“He might do, but I doubt it.”

Also absent against the Premier League leaders Chelsea was Jeff Hendrick, who sat out the first of a three-match suspension, which will also take in the Lincoln game and Premier League trip to Hull City the following Saturday.

Dyche will be without Robbie Brady – Sunday’s goal hero on his full debut – who is cup tied, though Ashley Westwood, who also made his full debut against Chelsea, is eligible to feature.