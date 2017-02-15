Defender Keane applauds Burnley’s fighting spirit

Michael Keane hailed Burnley’s character after they extended their unbeaten run at Turf Moor to eight games with a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The England international was particularly proud of the response to going a goal down after just seven minutes when Spaniard Pedro slid the ball past Tom Heaton from a Victor Moses assist.

Only Swansea City, in September, and Liverpool, at the back end of last month, have been able to salvage something from matches when Antonio Conte’s side have got their noses in front this term but the Clarets showed incredible discipline and resistance to add their name to that list.

“I think we played really well today and showed what we’re all about,” said the 24-year-old defender. “We went a goal behind early doors but we didn’t let it affect us and we kept going. If anything we had the better chances and we could’ve won it. We’re happy with the result.

“I just think the response in general, the way we went about things was a different class and that’s what we’re all about.

“I’m sure they won’t look at it as a bad result because our home form has obviously been brilliant. They’ll be reasonably happy and so are we.”

Keane added: “The gaffer said before the game no matter what happens we stick to the game plan, keep going no matter what they throw at us and that’s what we did.

“We didn’t let it affect us, we got back on the ball, started playing our football, started affecting them and it was a good point in the end.

“I think it shows how far we’ve come. We didn’t look frightened to play against them and we matched them in every department. It shows that belief that we’ve got.”

Record signing Robbie Brady re-introduced himself to the top flight with a stunning set-piece from 25 yards out, as the ball grazed the fingertips of Thibaut Courtois on its way in to the top corner.

And Keane feels the finish justified the money that the club forked out on the former Norwich City wide man on deadline day.

Following the Republic of Ireland international’s debut strike, Keane said: “It was a fantastic free kick from Robbie (Brady) and it showed what he’s all about.

“I was right behind it and he’s struck it right in the top corner. No keeper is going to save that. It showed what he’s all about, the quality that he’s got and he showed what he can bring to the team.”

“They probably got a bit of money back today already. That’s just the start for Robbie; he said himself that there’s a lot more to come.”