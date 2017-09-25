Cork feels teams showing the Clarets more respect

Clarets midfielder Jack Cork feels teams are showing Burnley more respect this season at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s side won 10 home games last season in the Premier League, but so far this season have won one of their three league games in front of their own fans, scoring only once.

Huddersfield Town claimed a goal-less draw over the Pennines on Saturday, as they maintained their fine defensive start to the season, which has seen them concede only three goals – just one from open play.

Burnley’s away form so far, where they have been unbeaten in trips to face Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool, takes the pressure off their home form a touch, and Cork, who returned to Burnley in the summer from Swansea City, said: “Yeah, and maybe teams are setting up differently when they come to our place because we had such a good home record last season.

“They are setting up to be a little bit more cautious because we have such a good home record.

“Away from home we are getting good results, which does take the pressure off at home.”

And the former England Under 21 international believes nine points from six games represents a solid start to the campaign: “Yeah, it’s a good start.

“We would like to have to have got a win to keep it going, but you can’t get what you want in football all the time.

“It’s another point on the board, which takes us to nine and it’s a good start.”

The big talking point of the game was a dive from Huddersfield substitute Rajiv van la Parra 13 minutes from time, in an attempt to win a penalty.

Boss Sean Dyche was angered by the incident, in which the Dutchman was booked, and Cork said: “I looked like a dive to me.

“We’ll have to wait and see the video of it.

“Sometimes it’s just a reaction.

“You pull out not to get hurt, you don’t know what’s going through his head. It would be tough to cut it out completely, though.”