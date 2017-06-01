Community Day raises vital charity funds

Burnley FC in the Community’s fundraising efforts from April’s Community Day have raised £13,502.94, to be split between Burnley FC in the Community and Pendleside Hospice.

The annual event, that this year took place at the Burnley v Manchester United fixture, saw the two charities partner up for the first time to raise awareness and funds for the work each charity is carrying out in the local community.

Backed by official Community Day sponsor, Oak Furniture Land, the fundraising efforts included Wear Your Shirt Day on the Friday prior to the game, a stadium-wide bucket collection at Turf Moor and an eBay auction of the first team’s match-worn shirts from the game.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “I’d like to extend my thanks to each and every supporter of this year’s Community Day. From our sponsors, Oak Furniture Land and the Burnley FC players, to those who got involved with Wear Your Shirt Day and donated a pound at the game – it’s the community here in Burnley that have achieved this fantastic sum. Every penny raised will go to ensuring we can both continue to deliver our vital series in the local community.”

Helen McVey, Chief Executive Officer of Pendleside Hospice added: “Pendleside Hospice has been pleased to work in partnership with Burnley FC in the Community for this fundraising event. We thank all those who supported the Community Day and in helping to raise vital funds to support the work of both charities. Without a doubt the money raised will make a real difference in enabling both charities to continue to deliver vital services to people locally who need our support.”

To find out more about the work of Burnley FC in the Community, please visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org. To find out more about Pendleside Hospice, please visit www.pendleside.org.uk